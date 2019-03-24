Alice Lorene Tillery Fant Houk

1924-2019

Alice Lorene Tillery Fant Houk went to be with the Lord on March 21, 2019, in The Woodlands, Texas, at the age of 95, following a brief illness. She was born in Joaquin, Texas, on March 9, 1924, to Ardis and Ammie Tillery.

Lorene grew up in the Heights neighborhood of Houston, Texas, where she attended Reagan High School. During World War II, she worked at the Dickson gun plant in Houston. She married Samuel A. Fant. They had a daughter, Lynda Diane Fant, and a son, Edward Ardis "Buzz" Fant. Lorene and Sam both pursued a career in the United States Postal Service. At one time in her career, she was the highest ranking woman in the Houston post office. She was a member of the National Association of Retired Federal Employees, and was the founding president of the Kingwood chapter.

Following Sam's death, Lorene married William Houk, residing with him in rural Panola County, Texas, until his death.

Lorene had a great interest in genealogy, serving as a member of the Humble Area Genealogical Society and as founding president of the Timpson Area Genealogical and Heritage Society. Her interest lead to membership in the D.A.R., D.R.T., U.D.C., and Colonial Dames.

A lifelong Baptist, Lorene was a member of the First Baptist Church of Kingwood at the time of her death.

Lorene was preceded in death by her husbands, Samuel A. Fant and William Houk. She is survived by her daughter, Lynda Diane Fant Hill of Fort Worth and her husband John and by her son, Edward Ardis "Buzz" Fant of Magnolia and his wife Linda; grandchildren, David Hill of Fort Worth and Clarke Fant; Scott Fant and his wife Lara; Brett Fant and his wife Heather, Jennifer McDonald and her husband Regan; Brandon Fant and his fiancé Ashley Ray; and Michael Fant and his girlfriend, Dyanna Si, all of the Houston area. She is also survived by nineteen great grandchildren and twelve great-great grandchildren; cousins, Lyndall Rippy, June Armstreet, Sarah Brumbley, and Martha Charry; former daughters-in-law Wendy Mullins and Dana Leeper; former son-in-law Kelly Mitchell ; and her many friends at The Conservatory at Alden Bridge.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Brookside Funeral Home, 13747 Eastex Freeway, Houston, Texas 77039 with visitation at 1:00 PM.

Memorials may be made to Star of Hope, Salvation Army, or the . Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 24, 2019