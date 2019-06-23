Alice Faye Walker Dixon

1946-2019

Alice Faye Martin Walker Dixon was born in1946 to Alice Hodges Martin and Rev. Herman Martin Sr. in Luling, Texas.

After graduation she earned a BS in Dietetics and Institutional Management from TSU in 1970, and completed her clinical internship at Mass General in Boston. Faye subsequently became a Senior Nutritionist for the City of Houston Health Department. During 30 years of Administration in the Health Department she served in many roles including Division Manager, Bureau Chief of Nutrition Services and Executive Staff Analyst and Consultant.

Faye also held various positions such as Clinical Instructor, Consultant, Internship Preceptor and Teaching Faculty at the University of Texas, Houston Community College, Prairie View A&M University, and Grambling State University.

After retirement she joined the full time faculty at Prairie View A&M University and served as a Nutritional Instructor, Nutrition Program Coordinator and Director of the Didactic Program in Dietetics before she retired with 23 years of service.

Faye was a life member the of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Lamda Zeta Chapter and accumulated over 50 years of award winning service with her sorors.

Faye was an active member of The Church Without Walls for over 20 years.

Faye is survived by her husband LV "Moby" Dixon, her daughter Dr. Constance Walker,MD and her sister Creola Francis. Published in Houston Chronicle on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary