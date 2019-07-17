Resources More Obituaries for Alice Granbery Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Alice Granbery

1928-2019

We have all heard people say they want to find their purpose in this life and at the same time spend this life doing something they are passionate about. We can attest that both of these happened for our Mother, Alice Morgan Granbery. Her dream and purpose was teaching young children. She began her teaching dreams by reading books to her younger sister, Vivian, as they moved from Jacksonville, TX to several small towns in southeastern New Mexico, finally settling in Roswell, NM. After graduation from Roswell High School during WWII Alice began preparing for a teaching career at then Texas State College for Women, now TWU, in Denton, TX.

After graduating in 1949 she married Richard Granbery (1924-2004) of Marshall, TX at the Little Chapel in the Woods on the campus of TSCW. They began their young adult lives in an apartment in Dallas, TX and Alice was hired by the Dallas Public Schools to teach 1st grade at OakCliff Elementary. She continued teaching elementary school and private kindergarten in Wichita Falls, TX and Houston TX, at Holy Spirit Day School and then SBISD as 1st grade teacher and later as an Early Childhood Special Ed teacher after receiving certification from University of St. Thomas.

During those years she also raised 4 children, Morgan, Sarah, and Susan Granbery of Houston. And Karen Eckhart (Brian) of Rockport.

She continued to be a strong presence in her children's and grandchildren's lives until her death. She was very active in her community until the last 9 months of her life. She was an avid bridge player, loved her mornings at MAC or the neighborhood pool doing water aerobics, walking her dog Winston Churchill, and volunteering at MAM, her church, and Citizens on Patrol (COP) in her neighborhood of 52 years, Sherwood Oaks. Alice was a lively lady with a funny sense of humor who believed in hard work and encouraging the young that hard work would help them achieve the best possible life. Everyone who knew her will miss her presence and strength. Her children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews all celebrate the life of this grand Texas lady.

Alice is preceded in death by her parents Raymond W. Morgan and Cleo George Morgan, both of Navarro Co, TX, her two older sisters, Cleo Morgan and Carolyn Morgan Hays and her husband Richard (Dick) Granbery.

She is survived by her younger sister, Vivian Yriart, 4 children, 4 grandchildren, Erin Alice Eckhart, M.D., Kyle Hammond, Sam Eckhart, and Amy Granbery, 3 great grandchildren, Alex, Alice Jo, and Mack and her nieces and nephews.

Although Alice loved flowers and her garden the family asks that in lieu of flowers please consider a donation to one of her favorite projects, Bayou City Blessings, c/o Holy Spirit Episcopal, 12535 Perthshire Road, Houston, TX 77024. Published in Houston Chronicle on July 17, 2019