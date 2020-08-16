Alice Jo Ruppenthal1924-2020Alice Jo Ruppenthal passed away peacefully in Houston, TX on August 12, 2020 at the age of 96. She was a loving wife, mother and friend.She was born January 31, 1924 in Belgrade, MO. After graduating high school early, Alice moved, along with her sister Anne, to St. Louis, MO. In 1950 she married George Ruppenthal, a marriage that lasted until his death in 2013. After the birth of their two children, the family moved to Houston, TX which became their permanent home.Alice is predeceased by her husband, George Ruppenthal. Left to cherish her memories are her son and caregiver, Edward Ruppenthal; daughter, Lynne Westermeyer; and grandson, Nick Westermeyer.The family would like to give special thanks to her caregiver, Tammy Jackson.Alice had a kind, sweet, gentle spirit that will be dearly missed.The funeral will be private. In leiu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to St. Christopher's Episcopal Church, 1656 Blalock Dr, Houston, TX 77080