Alice H. Jourard
1937-2020
Alice Hernandez Jourard, age 82, died peacefully on Wednesday morning, April 8, 2020. Her demise came as a result of three successive strokes 4 months earlier.
She was born on April 15, 1937 in Lockhart, Texas to Lazaro and Benina Hernandez and is survived by her loving husband of 30 years, JohnPaul; son, Ernest; daughter, Sally; grandchildren, Jason, Leo II, John, and Selina; nine great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren; four sisters, Margarite, Lupe, Martha, and Naomi; three brothers, Jody, Gilbert, and Larry; as well as numerous cherished nieces and nephews.
Alice was much involved in her Sunday school class, Perfect Peace, at Second Baptist Church and loved her many friends. She was the light that lit up every room. A friend once told her that she blooms wherever she is planted.
The family wishes to express their heartfelt thanks to Victoria Salas, RMA, one of Alice's angels (caregiver), for her loving care and support and who was there at the time God called Alice home to heaven. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service for Alice will be held at Second Baptist Church at a future date. Announcements will be sent to family and friends to gather and honor Alice's life.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 23, 2020