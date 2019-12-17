|
|
Alice Madden Lossen
1942-2019
Alice Julia Madden Lossen, of Burton, Texas, passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, December 10, 2019. A native of Houston, Alice was born October 18, 1942, to Edna and John Madden.
Alice graduated from Mt. Carmel High School and later married her high school sweetheart, Joe Lossen on February 8, 1964, at St. Philip Neri Church. During their 55 year marriage, Alice and Joe reared four children. She lived life to the fullest, loving her friends and eager to do anything for them.
Alice is survived by her loving husband, Joe, of Burton; daughter, Kim Swenson of League City; and sons, Kevin Lossen of Kingwood, Kyle Lossen, and wife, Laura, and Keith Lossen and wife, Pace, all of Austin. She was Meme to 8 grandchildren and she was also a great-grandmother. Alice is also survived by her sisters Lucy Burns, Ann Landmesser and husband Larry, Edna Berres and husband, Paul, Bertha Hutcheson; and brothers, John and wife, Rita, Joe and wife, Jeannine; and brother-in-law Bobby Weber; and numerous beloved cousins, nieces, and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers George Anthony, Billy, sister Mary, brothers-in-law Tom Hutcheson and John Burns, and nephew Martin Burns.
A Rosary and Funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday, December 20, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Ann's Catholic Church, 333 Thornberry Drive, Somerville, TX 77879.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Dec. 17, 2019