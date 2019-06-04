Alice Marie Marinos

1938-2019

Alice Rowe Marinos, 80, joined our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ in His Heavenly garden above on May 31, 2019. Family and friends surrounded her as she peacefully concluded her courageous battle with cancer.

Alice enjoyed life in all she did. She touched everything and everyone with her style, grace, and effervescent personality. She never met a stranger. Passing on her tradition of family and love was an important gift she bestowed on her children and grandchildren. Alice taught them to care for others daily in her many examples of how she treated others: of opening her home up to friends and family and always having room at the table for someone who didn't have a place to go for the holiday.

Born on October 24, 1938, Alice lived in Detroit, Michigan. The daughter of Paul and Elsie (LaParche) Rowe, was preceded in death by her son Eric Messer, her parents and siblings John (Jack) Rowe and Jane (Rowe) Clements. She is survived by her loving husband Elias (Lou) Marinos, her sisters Millicent Mank, Helen Arnoldi and Kathrine Berger, her daughter and husband Allison (Messer) and Henry Garcia and their daughters Trinity and Isabella, and her daughter Beverly Kerwin and her daughters and husbands Elizabeth and Mark, and Julia and Branden.

After graduating from Grosse Pointe High School, Alice took college classes at McComb Community College (Detroit) and the University of Houston. She and her husband Lou moved to the Clear Lake area from the Detroit in 1976. Alice quickly became involved in community affairs, including Lunar Rendezvous Organizational Liaison, Boat Parade Chairperson, Bay area Museum Silver Tea and Museum Ball Chairperson, and Fashion show Chairperson. Alice was a member of the Seabrook Long Term Planning Committee and Welcome Wagon Luncheon Chairperson.

For 27 years, Alice and husband Lou volunteered for the Clear Lake Mother's Day Greek Festival benefitting their local area church, St. John the Theologian Greek Orthodox Church. Alice and Lou are long time members of Lakewood Yacht Club where Alice served as President of their Ladies Association. Alice and Lou were Honored at the annual Good Skipper Gala for their support of the Boys and Girls Harbor of Houston. Alice was an avid Master Gardener and worked on the Cadillac Golf Tournament benefitting The National Kidney Foundation, Go Texas festivities, and a was a beloved member of her birthday club called Recherche.

Many hearts are breaking with the passing of the most beautiful, kind, loving and compassionate woman. May her example of graciousness continue to inspire us and the love she shared give us comfort, as we face a world without her...a world that is less bright.

Visitation and the Trisagion Church service will be held on June 5, 2019, from 4 PM to 6:00 PM at The Crowder Funeral Home, 111 E. Medical Blvd, Webster, TX. Following the Visitation and Service, all are invited to a reception at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Andrew Smith, starting at 6:30 PM.

Funeral services will be held at St. John The Theologian Greek Orthodox Church, 202 N. Walnut St., Webster, TX on June 7. 2019 at 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, the family requests you consider donations to the St. John The Theologian Church or for Sarcoma research at Md Anderson or the . Published in Houston Chronicle on June 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary