Alice Weir
1941 - 2020
Alice Faye (Payne) Weir
1941-2020
Alice Faye (Payne) Weir, 79, of Richmond, Texas, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, August 12, 2020. She suffered with Alzheimers Disease for a number of years before succumbing to the Covid 19 Virus. She was born on April 12, 1941, in Albemarle County (near Charlottesville), Virginia. She was the daughter of Robert W. Payne and Nolina (Pugh) Payne, now deceased. She has resided in Richmond, Texas, for the past 42 years.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert W. Payne and Nolina (Pugh) Payne. Survivors include her husband of 52 years, Martin A. Weir, and her son Mark Allen Weir, Linda Allen, sister, and her husband, William A. Allen, of Marietta, Georgia, Fulton Payne, brother, and his wife, Emily Payne, of Trevillians, Virginia, Gregory Payne, brother, and his wife Darlene Payne of Troy, Virginia, several nieces and nephews, as well as a host of other family and friends.
Alice graduated from Fluvanna High School, and later attended Longwood College in Virginia.
She began working at the Internal Revenue office in San Antonio, Texas, in 1962, before transferring to the Houston IRS office in 1964. She worked for a number of years as a revenue officer before she was promoted to Problem Resolution Officer. She was a member of River Pointe Church of Richmond, Texas.
No services will be held at this time. We are hopeful that we can hold a "celebration of life" service for Alice at a later date.



Published in Houston Chronicle from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Davis-Greenlawn
3900 B.F. Terry Boulevard
Rosenberg, TX 77471
(281) 341-8800
