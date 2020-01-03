|
Alicia Fernandez Weatherall
1929-2019
Alicia Fernandez Weatherall passed away peacefully at her home in Houston, surrounded by family on Monday, the 31st of December 2019. She was 90 years of age.
Alicia was born in Mexico City, Mexico on the 7th of May 1929. She spent her formative years in Washington, DC and in Houston. She attended St. Agnes Academy, the University of Houston and University of Mexico. She served in private practice for a number of years as a psychotherapist working mainly with children.
She met her beloved husband, Bob, in 1962 through mutual Bridge friends. They married a year later. They both like to say that in large measure their lives really began at that point. They were both avid golfers and enjoyed playing together at the Houston Country Club, where they are members and many other venues around the country and the world. They also enjoyed spectating the game and were able to attend the British Open, U.S. Open and Ryder Cup tournaments on multiple occasions. Alicia also served as president of the Women's Golf Association at the Houston Country Club where she enjoyed many close friendships with whom she also played Bridge, Mahjong, and Rummikub.
Alicia loved music of all kinds including Mariachi, Country, Big Band, Dixieland and Hymns. One of her memorable events was to have Ernest Tubb and his Texas Troubadours perform at her 50th birthday party.
Those who knew Alicia recognized her many talents. She was an avid gardener, crafter, photographer, decorator and gourmet cook. Bob liked to say that she could do anything from wiring a house to soothing a troubled child. She loved spending time at "The Flying W," their weekend home on the Blanco River. One of her favorite activities there was trimming the cedar trees with a chainsaw.
Alicia's life was her family! Her husband, and best friend as she often said; her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved each in a very special way. She enjoyed spending time with each on their birthdays, taking them to "breakfast with Mumsy," and then shopping to pick out a treat.
Alicia loved her church, Tallowood Baptist. She served in the Tallowood Treasures Special Education Sunday School department for a number of years. She and Bob made numerous mission trips with the church, including to Japan and Mexico, where Alicia was invaluable as a translator.
Alicia is survived by her husband and love, Bob Weatherall; children, Stacy Dardar and husband Floyd, Cary Davis and husband Louis, Michael Weatherall Holloway and wife Susan, George Weatherall and wife Suzanne, Mathis Weatherall and wife Shannon; grandchildren, Kelly Gandolfo and husband Mike, Tara Langston and husband Ryan, Will Davis, Ross Davis and wife Emily, Todd Davis, Jesse Davis and wife Alli, Trent Cantrell, Stephen Holloway, George Weatherall, Jr. and wife Emily, Blake Weatherall and wife Sherry, Lucas Weatherall and wife Shannon, Josh Weatherall, Mellissa Spencer and husband Nicholas, Sellers Weatherall and wife Christy; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Following a private interment at Memorial Oaks Cemetery, a memorial service is to be conducted at two o'clock in the afternoon on Monday, the 6th of January, in the chapel of Tallowood Baptist Church, 555 Tallowood Road in Houston.
Immediately following, all are invited to greet the family during a reception in the nearby Chapel Reception Hall.
In lieu of customary remembrances, memorial contributions in her name may be directed to the .
She will always be remembered as a shining example of what it means to be a wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, great-grandmother and a Christian.
Published in Houston Chronicle from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020