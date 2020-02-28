|
|
Alicia Taylor
1953-2020
God knew you were getting weary, so He did what was best; He came and stood beside you and whispered, "Come and Rest".
ALICIA ANN CARRUTH TAYLOR, 66, of Friendswood, Texas died Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Harbor Hospice Houston Inpatient Facility in Houston, TX. She was born June 28, 1953 in Port Arthur, Texas to the late Thomas Carruth Jr. and Cleotha Balkey.
Alicia was a 1971 graduate of Thomas Jefferson High School in Port Arthur, TX. After graduating, she attended Lamar University in Beaumont, TX where she received her Bachelor of Science in Nursing. Also, while attending Lamar University, she was initiated in Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. Eta Psi Chapter.
Alicia worked for over 15 years as a Registered Nurse in Beaumont, TX, Port Arthur, TX and Port Arthur Independent School District. She was a member of Mt. Sinai Baptist Church while living in Port Arthur, TX. She later moved to Friendswood, TX.
Alicia was preceded in death by her parents Thomas Carruth Jr. and Cleotha Balkey.
She leaves to cherish her precious memory; daughter, Tiffany Taylor of Pearland, TX; son C. Julian Taylor of Webster, TX; brothers, Michael Carruth of Flint, TX and Eric Payne (Zenobia) of Port Arthur, TX; three grandsons, Devonte Taylor of Webster, TX, Cam'ron Bradford and Dillon Bradford of Pearland, TX, cousins Valary Burton (Reginald) of Huntsville, Alabama, Eileen Patrece Crawford of San Diego, CA, Stephanie Vital of Denver, Colorado, honorary brother Mark Porterie (Caffrie) of Port Arthur, TX, and Aunt and Uncle, Jim and Barbara Vital of St. Louis, Missouri, and Caregiver/Best Friend, Ann Stevenson of Houston, TX, and a host of other loving family and friends.
Visitation will be held Saturday, February 29, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. – 1:55 p.m. Omega Omega service will begin at 2:00 p.m. Homegoing celebration will begin at 3:00 p.m. All services will be held at Troy B. Smith Professional Services Chapel located at 9013 Scott St., Houston, TX 77051. Minister Michael Carruth, officiating. Interment, Houston Memorial Gardens.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 28, 2020