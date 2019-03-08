|
|
Alisa M. (Perry)
Demouchette
1965-2019
Alisa M. (Perry) Demouchette, 53 expired (Tuesday) February 26, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was currently employed with the City of Houston for over 20 years. She is survived by her mother, Evelyn F. Johnson; daughters, Calisan Walker (Gerrin) and Casilya Smith; 3 grandchildren; numerous other loving relatives and friends. Visitation (Saturday) March 9, 2019 from 10-10:55 a.m., Funeral Services will begin at 11:00 a.m., both services will be held at The Ft. Bend Church, 1900 Eldridge Rd., Sugar Land, TX., Rev. Byron C. Stevenson, Senior Pastor, Officiating Interment Private.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 8, 2019