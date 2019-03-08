Home

Troy B. Smith Professional Services
9013 Scott St.
Houston, TX 77051
(713) 734-8769
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
The Ft. Bend Church
1900 Eldridge Rd
Sugar Land, TX
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
The Ft. Bend Church
1900 Eldridge Rd
Sugar Land, TX
View Map
1965 - 2019
Alisa Demouchette Obituary
Alisa M. (Perry)
Demouchette
1965-2019
Alisa M. (Perry) Demouchette, 53 expired (Tuesday) February 26, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was currently employed with the City of Houston for over 20 years. She is survived by her mother, Evelyn F. Johnson; daughters, Calisan Walker (Gerrin) and Casilya Smith; 3 grandchildren; numerous other loving relatives and friends. Visitation (Saturday) March 9, 2019 from 10-10:55 a.m., Funeral Services will begin at 11:00 a.m., both services will be held at The Ft. Bend Church, 1900 Eldridge Rd., Sugar Land, TX., Rev. Byron C. Stevenson, Senior Pastor, Officiating Interment Private.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 8, 2019
