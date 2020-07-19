Allah Rubert Ford
1923-2020
Allah Saloma Rubert Ford passed away on July 6, 2020 in Houston, Texas at the age of 97.
She was born on Friday, January 5, 1923 in Austin, Texas and grew up in Harrisburg, Texas, attended Harrisburg Elementary and later graduated from Milby High School. She met the love of her life at a First Baptist Church social on a Sunday evening over a game of shuffleboard and was married on July 3, 1944 at the age of 21 to Captain LeRoy Ford, who served as a Flying Fortress navigator in the Army Air Force during WWII.
One of her favorite things to do was walk several miles every day to TelWink Diner, read the paper, do crosswords and visit with the waitresses until lunch time, all the while drinking coffee. She continued her weekly hair appointments and cheese enchilada lunches on Fridays until her death.
Allah worked most of her life in the oil and gas and banking industries. She was actively involved in civic events and frequently submitted her poems, comments and observations to the Houston Posts' Soundoff column. An avid gardener, especially roses, her favorite was a Double Delight. She studied handwriting analysis and was called on several times to offer her expertise. Following her retirement and her love of magic, she joined Clown Alley as "Krayola", volunteering for many charity events and hospitals, face painting and making balloon animals.
Allah loved the ocean and took many trips riding the ferry and most recently taking the Duck Tour in Galveston. She loved everything about New Orleans, especially chicory coffee and the music of Pete Fountain. She had a humorous quick wit and would always say goodbye with "See you later Alligator!" She was also very proud of all the accomplishments her family had achieved and of their education and travel experiences. She taught her family to treat everyone equally, fairly and with respect and to always look for ways to give back. She continued to be a patriot until the end and even while wheelchair bound, would stand for the National Anthem. She loved her God, family and country. A member of Broadway Baptist Church and then First Baptist Church, she also served as a Worthy Matron in The Order of the Eastern Star. She was a true matriarch with an independent spirit and a pioneer for women's equality.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Arthur Arland Rubert and wife Naomi Lindsey Rubert; brothers, Jake Lindsey Rubert and Joe Donald Rubert; her loving husband of 32 years, LeRoy Ford, her eldest daughter, Ruth Ford Blanchette, and her grandson, Alexander Vosta.
She is survived by four of her five children, Patricia Ford, Andrea Fine and husband Harmon, John Ford, Anita Wilson and husband Welcome Jr.; grandchildren, Adam Vosta and wife Kate, Dr. Eva Vosta and husband Joseph Dennis, Lindsey Fine, Erica Fine and partner Beth Saunders, David Fine, Jason Ford and wife Merry, Jennifer Franks and husband Chris, Erin Boykin and husband Jason, Christina Altenau and husband Matt, Courtney McGregor and husband Hamish, Kelly Wilson, AnnaCatherine Wilson, and Welcome Wilson III. Great grandchildren include Charlotte Vosta, Constance Vosta, Landen Fine, Isaac Ford, Mason Franks, Jackson Franks, Celeste Boykin, Haley Boykin, Holly Boykin, Colton Boykin, Anna Altenau, Blake Altenau, Jack Altenau, Lachlan McGregor and William McGregor. She is also survived by her loving nephews and their families, David and Liz Young of California, Stephen and Judi Rubert of Oregon, Jim and Jan Rubert of California, Joel Rubert of Houston, Paul and Marisol Rubert of Florida.
The family would also like to thank all the staff and doctors at Seven Acres who treated Allah so lovingly as well as Allah's caregiver during her final years, Becky Bridge who was always a source of constant joy, laughter and companionship to her.
Allah was joined with her husband in a private burial service at Houston National Cemetery on July 15, 2020. Donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
or the Milby Alumni Association.
John 14:3 "After I go and prepare a place for you, I will come back to take you to be with me."