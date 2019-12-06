|
Allan Robert Conge
1954-2019
Allan Robert Conge, born on the 17th of June 1954, passed away peacefully during his sleep on Friday the 29th of November 2019 at the age of 65. He had spent the previous day, Thanksgiving, having a joyous time with his family. Al was a loving father, a devoted husband, and a genuinely kind man. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Al was born in Bridgeport, Connecticut to Patsy Louis Conge and Dorothy Liptak Conge. He was the second of three children and was raised in the Catholic Church, along with his brother Patrick and sister Cindy.
Al graduated cum laude from the University of South Florida in Tampa and went on to obtain an M.B.A. from Southern Methodist University in Dallas. He met his wife Tracy, the love of his life, at the University of Texas while attending law school. Al received his J.D. from The University of Texas School of Law in 1989.
Al and Tracy were married in 1990. Al was thrilled to be the father of two sons, Ryan and Dane. Al loved attending his sons' soccer, football, basketball, and baseball games when they were growing up. His favorite pastime was travelling with his family all over the United States, in Europe, and to several island destinations. Al was also a successful lawyer, beginning his career at Vinson & Elkins as an SEC attorney and most recently was a partner in the law firm of Barry Conge and Harris.
Al is predeceased by his parents, Patsy and Dorothy. Al is survived by his wife of 30 years, Tracy Tinstman Conge and their two sons, Ryan Robert Conge and Dane Allan Conge, all of Houston. He is also survived by his older brother Patrick Conge and his wife Gwenn Okruhlik of Fayetteville, Arkansas and his younger sister, Cindy Raslavsky of Las Vegas, Nevada.
Tracy, Ryan and Dane plan to honor Al's life by scattering his ashes at sea in one of his favorite travel spots. The family requests no flowers, but is very grateful for your prayers, love and support.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Dec. 6, 2019