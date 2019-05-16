Allan Brian Korsakov

1942-2019

Allan passed away May 13, 2019 at the too-young age of 76. He is already missed beyond words by his wife, Margey Meyer, and his daughter, Elissa Korsakov.

Born in Springfield, Massachusetts to Solly and Rose Korsakov, Allan and his older brother, Richard, spent their formative years traveling for his dad's various jobs. He finally settled in Memphis to attend Rhodes College, graduating with a degree in Psychology and German, including an additional year of undergraduate study at Phillips University in Marburg, Germany. He then attained a Master's in Psychology in Memphis State University and thought he would save juvenile delinquents in the Louisiana prison system. After disagreeing too frequently with his bosses about best practices, Allan decided to pursue a different career and achieved an MBA with an accounting specialty from Louisiana Tech University, then passed the CPA exam.

Allan moved to Houston in 1972 at the enticement of Arthur Anderson & Company, then was lured away in 1977 by one of his audit clients, C & K Petroleum, to become their Controller and CFO of one of their subsidiaries. Allan subsequently served as Controller for Latina Oil, Vice President and Corporate Controller for Southdown, and Regional Controller for Baker Concrete Construction - Houston, from which he retired in 2012. He thoroughly enjoyed retirement!

Allan loved telling funny stories, traveling, art, music, reading biographies, debating politics and eating out. Most of all, he loved his wife and daughter.

In lieu of flowers, please consider contributing to www.HoustonHolocaustMuseum.org, to https://www.houstonmethodist.org/giving/ attention Dr. Gustavo Roman for research on Primary Progressive Aphasia, or to a , in Allan's memory.