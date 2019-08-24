|
|
Allen Ray Cline
1948-2019
Allen Ray Cline left this life peacefully on Tues, Aug 20, 2019. Born in Mansfield, OH on Nov 20, 1948, Al was the oldest of his four siblings. A bear of a man with the heart of the gentlest angel, "Al" loved his family tremendously and would never hesitate to lend a hand to whoever needed help. He was extremely compassionate, funny, kind, stubborn and he also had an absolutely wicked sense of humor…which he managed to pass down to all. Al worked as a baker for many years for Colonial and Mrs. Baird's, and made his way to Houston, TX in the early 80's. Al gained employment with The MW Kellogg Co, working his way up from the Labor Hall to eventually become Facilities Supervisor, which he retired from after almost 30 years in 2015. Early in his days moving to Houston is where he met, and after some time, married the true love of his life, Sandragale "Sandy" Masaryk, on Dec 21, 1992. It brings the family enormous comfort that they have finally joined again, this time for eternity. Al is survived by his 3 children: Angel Brashear and husband Nathan, Skye Cline and wife Connie, Ava Sewell and husband Clark. He is also survived by 9 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, Siblings; Grady "Joe" Cline, Kim Clark, Dawn Williams and a host of family and friends. Al is preceded in death by wife Sandragale "Sandy" Cline, parents; Rosecoe and Opal "Dodie" Cline as well as his sister Patty Kiger. Services entrusted to Ridgemont Mortuary.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 24, 2019