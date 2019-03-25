Allen Wayne Coterill

1937-2019

Allen Wayne Coterill, age 82, passed away unexpectedly on March 18, 2019 at his home in The Woodlands, Texas. He was born on February 5, 1937 in Hydro, Oklahoma. During his elementary years, he moved to Corpus Christi with his family. He was a great athlete and loved to compete in all athletic events and won often. He graduated in 1957 from Corpus Christi Ray High School where he played guard on the basketball team. He served his country in the US Air Force from 1957 until 1963 and later received his Bachelors Degree from the University of Houston.

He was an insurance claims adjuster and owner of Cot Claims Service. He also worked for a few years as a middle and high school teacher in Hays County and then Alief Schools. In his retirement years, he was a substitute teacher in The Woodlands. He and his wife were longtime members of Braeburn Baptist Church.

Allen was preceded in death by his parents, Dave and Carol (Arthurs) Coterill. He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Deana (Brittain) Coterill; beloved daughter, Kathy LaPlant and husband Steve; and was his grandson John LaPlant's beloved "Bop". He had a special place in the lives of Deana's daughter, Lynne Abernathey and husband Mike; grandchildren, Michelle Gish and husband Terry, Michael Abernathey Jr and wife Kristi and René Scarlett and husband David. He is also survived by his sister, June Carlson and husband Roy; and brother, David Ray Coterill and wife Anita.

A graveside service will be held at 1 pm on Friday, March 29, 2019 in Forest Park The Woodlands Cemetery, 18000 Interstate 45 South, The Woodlands, TX 77384. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the or . Those wishing to post tributes and condolences to the family may do so at www.eickenhorstfuneral.com. Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary