|
|
Allen Ramsey Houk
1935-2019
Allen Ramsey Houk, born July 29, 1935, peacefully entered into eternal rest on July 24, 2019, surrounded by family and friends in Houston. Allen was born to Clyde and Dalton Houk in Denison, Texas and grew up with his younger brother Jay. Allen married Gale Sinnott in 1965, and they lived in New Orleans before moving to Houston in 1974, where they raised three wonderful sons.
Allen was a biblical scholar and was actively involved in the church communities where he lived. He taught adult Sunday school for decades at Grace Presbyterian and First Methodist. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother. He is survived by his loving wife, Gale, his children, Michael (Aimee Genell), Keith (Kelly), and Brett. Allen's life will be celebrated at a memorial service at 10 a.m. on August 24 at First Methodist Church in Houston. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to the ASPCA.
Published in Houston Chronicle on July 28, 2019