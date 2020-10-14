1/1
Allen L. Gilley Jr.
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Allen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Allen L. Gilley Jr.
1924-2020
Allen L. Gilley Jr., a long time resident of Houston, Texas, passed away Oct. 3, 2020 at the age of 96 years, 4 months, 17 days. Allen was born May 16, 1924 in Floresville, Texas, the son of Allen L. Gilley Sr. and Eddie Manz Gilley. After graduating from Floresville High School, he attended the University of Texas. While a student at U.T., he enlisted into the United States Army Corp and became a World War II pilot as a Second Lieutenant. While in the service , he was awarded the Purple Heart and an Air Medal with two Oak Leaf Clusters. Allen is survived by his son, Allen L. Gilley III and his son, Harold T. Gilley and wife Dolores, all of Houston. Allen was preceded in death by his wife, Loraine Roenbush Gilley and his son, Herbert F. Gilley Oct.7, 2020, Allen was buried at the Marcelina Baptist Cemetery in Floresville, Texas with the Reverend Tricia Lynn officiating. The VFW of Poth, Texas officiated with Chaplain R.Silva presenting the flag to Allen's son, Harold, while Eddie Ortiz played TAPS. Pall bearers were Harold T. Gilley, Robert Schobey, Skylyr Bullard, Darryl Phil, Curtis Doken, and Bryon Bullard.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Oct. 14, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved