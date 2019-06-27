|
|
Allen Lane
1946-2019
Allen passed away on Thursday, June 6, 2019. He was born on October 29th, 1946 in Rosenberg, Texas. He was the eldest son of William C. (Jack) and Bessie C. Lane. Allen was preceded in death by his son: James Lane; sister: Wanda Mae; brother: Larry; both his parents and several beloved pets.
He is survived by his son: Chris Lane; granddaughter: Madalyn; grandsons: Everett and Keegan; sister: Shiela Lindemann; nieces: Christina Lerma and Katie Lindemann; nephew: Adam Nieto; grandnieces: Carina and Celina; grandnephew: Christopher; and his chubby cat Andy.
A celebration of Allen's life will be held Saturday, 29th from 11-3 at Palm Grove at Old South Plantation. It is located at 5227 Skinner Lane, Richmond Tx. 77406. Attendees are asked to donate to Houston SPCA in lieu of flowers.
Published in Houston Chronicle on June 27, 2019