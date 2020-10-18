Allen Louis Leon
1930-2020
Allen was born in Houston, TX, the son of Joseph and Ernestine Leon on November 29, 1930. He grew up in Houston graduating from San Jacinto High School. After graduating, Allen earned a dual degree at Texas A&M in Civil Engineering and Agriculture Engineering while being part of ROTC. He served in the U.S. Army from 1954 to 1956 in the tank division and reached the rank of First Lieutenant.
Upon returning to Houston, he started his career in Civil Engineering. He fell in love with his wonderful wife Ingalill and together they raised their daughter, Anna. He and his wife loved to spend time with family and friends, go to the rodeo, travel to see his daughter in San Francisco. He was an active member of Congregation Emanu El and a continuous student of Judaism as part of the Saturday Shabbat. He was also a member of Winlow Place civic club enjoying getting to know his neighbors and always willing to lend a hand. He fought cancer for 23 years starting with stage 4 diagnosis. He beat all the odds and lived life to the fullest. He was a kind, gentle, and charming man who was always interested in learning about others and from their experiences.
Allen was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Ernestine Leon; and sister, Marilyn Leon. His remaining family includes wife, Ingalill and daughter Anna. He is also survived by his sister, Joel Hutton and his sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Sonja and Bosse Tolander, Eva and Janne Elfstrom, Per-Olov and Gunilla Norden, and Gudrun Norden. Allen adored his nieces and nephews including, Anders and Pia Abrahamsson, Eric Hutton, Mikael Norden, Annika and Tommy Forsstrom, Tobias Elfstrom, Pernilla and Mats Norden, Stefan and Vivian Norden.
Allen is also survived by cousins, Carol and Desey Desenberg, Leslie and Melanie Schwartzberg, Lynn Krasny, and Stephen White.
Special thanks to Dr. Holly Holmes who took such special care of Allen. Thank you to Jim Jackson for his years of friendship both on and off the golf course. Thank you to MD Anderson for the 23 years he had with his family post-diagnosis. Thank you to Tracie, Justina, Emil, Marie, Breanna, and LaCoria for taking such wonderful care of Allen.
A private graveside service was held on Friday, October 16, 2020 with Rabbi Oren Hayon and Cantor Rollin Simmons officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that gifts be made to Congregation Emanu El, UTHealth - Consortium on Aging, or to your favorite charity
.