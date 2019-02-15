Home

Klein Funeral Home - Champions
16131 Champion Forest Drive
Klein, TX 77379
(281) 320-2674
Memorial service
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
2:30 PM
West Houston Church of Christ chapel
Allen Meek Obituary
Allen Meek
1943-2019
Leon Allen Meek II, age 75, went to see his Lord peacefully on February 4, 2019, at his home in Smith Point, Texas.Allen is survived by his wife, Vicki; her children Kevin McComas and wife Jessie, Joel McComas and wife Kris, his nieces, Keren Grissom and husband Garrett and Carla Venette and husband Adam, his grandchildren, Kelly McComas, JT McComas, Reagan McComas, Josh McComas; and his grandnephew Sam Venette, and grandnieces, Erin Venette and Audrey Grissom. A memorial service is scheduled for 2:30 pm on February 17, 2019, at West Houston Church of Christ chapel. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Allen's life. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to VA Dogs of Texas at vadogs.org.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 15, 2019
