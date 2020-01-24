|
|
Allen Joseph Owings
1937-2020
Allen Joseph Owings passed away in Clear Lake, Texas on January 20, 2020 at 82 years-old. Born on October 5, 1937 in San Antonio, Texas to Inez Williams Owings and Frank "Bill" Allen Owings. "Al," as he was lovingly known by his family and friends, led a full life of joy and kindness.
Al graduated from Central Catholic High School in San Antonio in 1956 and went on to pursue a B.S. in Petroleum Engineering from Texas A&M University where he was a proud member of the Corps of Cadets. Upon graduating from Texas A&M on May 27, 1961, Al served as a captain in the United States Army from 1961-1963. After retiring from military service, Al's first job was at Texaco Inc. in Harvey Louisiana, which started both a lifelong career and passion for drilling. He looked forward to speaking to colleagues on the oilfield every day and was both a student and teacher of the oilfield throughout the duration of his career. Al achieved incredible professional success, and at the time of his retirement, he was President of Continuous Operations, Inc.
While he took pride in his work, Al always put his loved ones first. He spent 35 wonderful years with the love of his life and wife, Diane Owings. The two explored the world together and were always at their happiest with one-another on the water. He was the proud father to his beloved children, Cassie, Mark, Duralyn, and Scott and had no shortage of love to give to his five grandchildren. He was famous for his special 'pillow rides' where he carried grandchildren, nieces and nephews on giant pillows to tuck them into bed. He always made time for family and made sure they knew his love for them was unconditional.
Al lived life well. He was a hunter and sportsman, and though he was just an average golfer, he always enjoyed a round at the links. For over 20 years, he captained his own sailboats, the Princess Di and the Captive Princess. He sailed all over the world, including Galveston Bay, the Caribbean, Bahamas, Grenada and Tahiti, taking many trips with his "first-mate for life" Diane and friends by his side. He loved being at the beach, spending weeks at a time at some of his favorite resorts, especially Puerto Rico where he could play his favorite casino games and spend the days with Diane playing dominos as they watched the waves. When he wasn't on the water or at the beach, Al always made time to catch his Fighting Texas Aggies in his favorite suite with a delicious beverage in hand. Al was an avid tomato grower, barbeque grill master, Jimmy Buffet fan, and on Sundays, he could be found at his Pier 15 happy hours and "No Forkin" parties with marina neighbors.
Being part of and serving his communities was part of Al's DNA, and at the time of his death he was the President of the Bay Vista Homeowners Association. He was also a member of the Society of Petroleum Engineers, American Association of Drilling Engineers and Knights of Columbus.
With everyone Al encountered in life, he was loving, kind and a friend to all. In his 82 years, there was never an unkind word that could be said about Al. He walked through life exemplifying selflessness and generosity towards others.
Al is preceded in death by his parents Inez and Frank and his son Mark. He is survived by his cherished wife Diane Owings, his brother John Owings and his wife Cordelia, his children Cassie Bayack and her husband Chris, Duralyn Owings and Scott Hudson and his wife Katrina, as well as his 5 precious grandchildren Katherine Hudson, William Hudson, Anton Bayack, Boryana Bayack and Ellie Bayack.
A memorial service will be conducted at 11:00 in the morning on Saturday, the 25th of January at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 1612 E. Walker Street in League City. On Monday, the 27th of January, the family will gather for a private internment at Forest Park Lawndale Cemetery in Houston.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Al's name to Texas A&M Petroleum Engineering Scholarship Fund, Catholic Charities of Houston or the National Rifle Association.
Published in Houston Chronicle from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020