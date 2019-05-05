Allen Sparkman

1945-2019

A man of faith, Allen Sparkman, a respected Texas and Colorado attorney, died peacefully on April 25, 2019 with family and friends at his side after a tragic and difficult battle with ALS. Allen was born in Corsicana, Texas, raised in Houston, and attended Princeton University and the University of Texas Law School. He earned a certificate in Theology and Ministry from the Princeton Theological Seminary in 2015. He also served honorably in the U. S. Army from 1969-71

Allen began practicing law in Dallas, Texas in 1973 and moved his family to Boulder, Colorado in 1984. He practiced law in Colorado until 2008, when he began to practice law in Houston, Texas, in order to share his life with Adrienne Bond. In Colorado Bar Association, he served as the chair of the Business Law Section and participated in Legislative Drafting Committee and the Ethics Committee. Well-known nationally, he wrote and lectured extensively, co-publishing a book on limited liability companies, and presenting more than 100 papers at continuing education programs. Most importantly, Allen was tirelessly available to his colleagues to discuss questions of law and life, and treated all with grace and good humor as he shared his time.

Allen's passions included jazz, and he served on the Board of Directors of KUVO, the jazz station in Denver. He was active at Palmer Memorial Episcopal Church, where he was a regular at the Tuesday Men's Bible Study, and he lead the bible study on Sunday. He was an accomplished photographer.

In addition to his beloved Adrienne and her daughter Sarah, Mr. Sparkman is survived by Juliana, Miriam and David, his children, and by his church family at Palmer. The memorial service for Allen will be held at Palmer Memorial Episcopal Church on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 11 am. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, that donations be made to the ALS Association in his honor.

