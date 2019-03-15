|
|
ALMA JEAN GREEN
1942-2019
was born October 17, 1942 in Houston, Texas and passed on March 10, 2019. She will truly be missed and held dearly in the hearts of her children, grandchildren and a host of family and friends.
All Services will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Greater St. James Baptist Church, 3702 Lynnfield Houston, Texas 77016. Visitation will be held from 9:00-11:00 am and Service to follow at 11:00 am. Interment Houston Memorial Gardens.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 15, 2019