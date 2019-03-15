Home

POWERED BY

Services
Richardson Mortuary - Houston
3201 Brookfield Drive
Houston, TX 77045
713-523-4992
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Greater St. James Baptist Church
3702 Lynnfield
Houston, TX
View Map
Service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Richardson Mortuary - Houston
3201 Brookfield Drive
Houston, TX 77045
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alma Green
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alma Green


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Alma Green Obituary
ALMA JEAN GREEN
1942-2019
was born October 17, 1942 in Houston, Texas and passed on March 10, 2019. She will truly be missed and held dearly in the hearts of her children, grandchildren and a host of family and friends.
All Services will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Greater St. James Baptist Church, 3702 Lynnfield Houston, Texas 77016. Visitation will be held from 9:00-11:00 am and Service to follow at 11:00 am. Interment Houston Memorial Gardens.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now