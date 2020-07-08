Alma Rose Harrison1925-2020Alma Rose Harrison, nee Tebbet, passed away peacefully on July 5, 2020. She was born on January 4, 1925 in Malvern Link, Worcestershire, England.She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Lily Rose Tebbet, nee Cue, buried at St. Just-in-Roseland, Cornwall; two husbands, Frederick James Naff and Ray Thomas Harrison; two brothers, John and Clifford Tebbet; nephew, Craig Tebbet; two Uncles Cyril and Thomas; stepmother Susan Greenall.Alma is survived by children Sheila Ann Handy, Philip James Naff and wife Kathleen and Richard Keith Naff and wife Alfia and grandchildren Rachel Leann Naff and Nelly Alexandra Naff; nephew Don Tebbet and children Emily Tebbet and Shaelyn Tebbet; Her niece Hazel Donato and her children Marlo Donato and Julia Donato ; Her living relatives in the UK include great nephew, Commander Paul Tebbet (RN)In the UK, Alma was a member of the St. John's Ambulance, receiving the Grand Prior's Cadet Badge before she was 16. She was the first civilian employee hired by the US Army Medical Corps and was instrumental in refining the use of Holerith Cards for medical research during the war. She was given a rare opportunity to relocate to the USA in April, 1945, not knowing the war was about to end, thereby missing the celebration with her friends.In the USA Alma was instrumental in forming the Piccadilly chapter of the Houston area Daughters of the British Empire. She donated much of her time to the Candy Stripers hospital volunteers and worked for Kaplan's Ben-Hur. Alma was a lead contributor to the Houston area Needlepoint Guild. She was a member of Eastern Star, S.P. Waltrip Lodge. Her church home was St. Thomas of Canterbury, Houston, ACNA.A visitation will be held at 1:00pm, followed by funeral service at 2:00pm, on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home.