Alma Marsh
1932-2020
Visitation for Alma Oleather Marsh, 87, of Crosby, Texas, will be held Friday, March 20, 2020, from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. in the Cochran Funeral Home in Livingston, Texas.
Due to the health issues with the Coronavirus, there will be a Private Family Graveside service held Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the Pine Ridge Cemetery in the Hortense Community. A Celebration of Life service will be held at the family house at a later date.
Mrs. Marsh was born July 7, 1932 in Hortense, Texas to parents, Noll Hickman and Rreather (Kelley) Hickman, and passed away March 17, 2020 in Crosby, Texas. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Manton Eddie Marsh, Jr.; daughter, Ruth Nollene Marsh; son-in-law, Bill David Thagard; and grandsons, Ryan Roberts, Matthew Thagard, and Daniel Thagard. During her life, Mrs. Marsh and her husband owned and operated the Crosby Grass Farms for over 40 years.
She is survived by her daughters, Peggy Mooring, Virginia Thagard, Eddie O. Marsh, and Martha Roberts; sister, Eva Smith; grandchildren, Veronica Thagard, Jason Thagard, Clinton Thagard, Shannon Marsh, and Megan Roberts; great-grandchildren, Jacob Willis, Kayla Willis, Josh Willis, Kira Willis, Kyndal Thagard, Cody Thagard, Jaden Thagard, Jaxon Thagard, Bentley Thagard, Brock David Thagard AKA Brock William Warren; along with numerous other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers: Jason Thagard, Cody Thagard, Jacob Willis, Josh Willis, Rafael Gaitan, Mario Garcia
Honorary Pallbearers: Clinton Thagard, Jaden Thagard, Jaxon Thagard, Josh Cain
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 20, 2020