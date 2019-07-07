Services Dettling Funeral Home 14094 Memorial Drive Houston , TX 77079 (281) 497-2121 Funeral Mass 1:00 PM St. John Vianney Catholic Church 625 Nottingham Oaks Trail Houston , TX View Map Resources More Obituaries for Alma Mattina Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Alma Mattina

Alma Rey Mattina

1924-2019

Alma Rey Mattina, age 94, passed away peacefully July 2, 2019. Alma was the daughter of William John Rey and Alma Bode Rey of New Orleans, LA. Alma met the true love of her life Sam Joseph Mattina in 1948 and had a beautiful engagement in 1950 while Sam was pursing his BBA from Tulane University and later his law degree from Loyola University. They were married November 17, 1951 at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church in New Orleans, LA. Alma stated many times "A guiding star" lead her to Sam. The true love they had for each other was a gift from God and shown not only in kind words, all their marriage, but through loving actions for their entire 71 years of being together. Alma always introduced Sam as "her date." Alma loved and was very proud of her 5 children and 8 grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband Sam Joseph Mattina of 68 years, her children Debbie Mattina Brickner and husband Scott Brickner, Pam Mattina Peters and husband Nick Peters, their children Lauren Peters and Kristin Peters of Houston, Patti Mattina Dodson of Austin and her children Nicole Dodson of San Diego , CA, and Danielle Dodson Pfeil and her husband Jeremy Pfeil of Corpus Christi, TX, Michael John Mattina and wife Kathy Chambers Mattina, their children Kathleen Mattina and Mindy Mattina of Houston, TX, Michelle Mattina, and her children Halley Graham and Garrett Graham of Austin, TX.

Alma loved tennis, swimming, cooking, entertaining, and she opened her doors to all. She enjoyed so much having all her family over for any occasion and every holiday was special. She loved volunteering and helping children. One summer, early in life, she traveled to Chicago, IL and stayed with the Daughters of Charity to help with children needing care and love. She also volunteered and helped take children from St. Joseph's School in New Orleans, LA to the Crowning of Blessed Mary in Emmitsburg, MD.

Moving to Houston in 1968, she was involved in many organizations. When St. John Vianney Catholic Church was built, she wore many hats and organized the first Holy Communion breakfast for the Women's Club. She was on the board of the Wilchester West Women's Club and membership Chairperson for several years. She started the Wilchester Antique Study Group and the Wilchester Sunshine Committee. Alma was a very active member of St. John Vianney Catholic Church, the Westlake Club, and the Junior League of Houston. She loved her Sundays at the church and her church dinner group. Alma was very close to Almighty God, Jesus, the Holy Spirit, and Blessed Mary. She loved having all the children read the rosary for the first hour of our long family road trips. Alma prayed daily and loved reading her daily devotionals with her children. Most of all she loved spending every minute with Sam, having fun with family and friends, and welcoming all their new friends with a big smile and a huge giving heart.

The family extends a special thank you to all her devoted caregivers, Dr. Michael Mitschke and Dr. Martin White, all the team from Vantage Care, and the staff at the Buckingham.

In lieu of usual remembrance the family suggests consideration of a contribution in memory of Alma Rey Mattina to the DePelchin Children's Center, 4950 Memorial Drive, Houston, TX 77007. The funeral mass is to be offered at one o'clock in the afternoon on Friday, the 12th of July, at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, 625 Nottingham Oaks Trail in Houston, where the Rev. Msgr. James Anderson, is to serve as celebrant. Immediately following, all are invited to greet the family at the reception in the Activity Center Adult Lounge at St. John Vianney Catholic Church. A family only burial will follow at Memorial Oaks Cemetery.