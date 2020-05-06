Alma (A.J.) Oates
1924-2020
AJ went peacefully to be with her Lord May 1,2020, with her daughter by her side. AJ was born in Houston on Sept. 18, 1924 to EH and Alma Smith. She graduated from Lamar High School. Working at Humble Oil she met her husband Wallace. She is a charter member of SW Bible Fellowship, now First Colony Bible Chapel. She was a loving mother and 2nd mom to many. She loved to travel and was active in Christian Womens and Delphins. She is preceded in death by Wallace and her brothers Eugene Hudson and WA Smith. She is survived by her daughter, Carolyn Oates. Nephew, Bill Smith, Nieces, Marybeth Smith and Jan Tucker, nephew Bill Smith, and grand nephews Jeff and Cameron Smith. Visitation will be held at The Settegast-Kopf Co. @ Sugar Creek on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 from 5 P.M.-8 P.M. Graveside service will be held on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at Forest Park Lawndale at 11:00 A.M. Tribute and or words of condolence can be left at www.settegastkopf.com
Published in Houston Chronicle on May 6, 2020.