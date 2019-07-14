Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carroway Funeral Home - Lufkin
2704 S. John Redditt Dr
Lufkin, TX 75904
(936) 634-2255
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Carroway Funeral Home - Lufkin
2704 S. John Redditt Dr
Lufkin, TX 75904
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Huntington First Baptist Church
702 N. Main
Huntington, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alnet Bailess
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alnet Bailess


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alnet Bailess Obituary
Alnet Scott "Scotty" Bailess
1930-2019
Memorial services for Alnet Scott "Scotty" Bailess, 89, formerly of Huntington will be held Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Huntington First Baptist Church. Visitation will be held from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Carroway Funeral Home in Lufkin. Private family graveside services will be held in Broaddus.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Benson and Scotty Bailess Volleyball Scholarship Fund, C/O Huntington High School, P.O. Box 328, Huntington, Texas 75949; the East Texas Food Bank, C/O Huntington First Baptist Church, 702 N. Main, Huntington, Texas 75949; or the Huntington Garden Club, P.O. Box 1626, Huntington, Texas 75949.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
Published in Houston Chronicle on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now