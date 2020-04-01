Home

Aloysius Lou McKay


1932 - 2020
November 22, 1932 -
March 14, 2020
Aloysius McKay, known to most as Lou, having just celebrated his 87th Birthday at his favorite place on earth, Duke's Tavern, passed away on March 14th at 11am at Methodist West Hospital in Katy, with his two beautiful daughters, Kathy Reaume and Peggy Stevens by his side.
Born on November 22, 1932 in Philadelphia, PA, after serving in the Korean War, moved his family to Katy, TX in 1978 where he was self employed as a painter, so thoughtfully named, "Lou's Painting Co.".
In addition to being Katy's go to painter, war vet, self proclaimed shuffleboard master and stranger to none, he will be remembered, most importantly, as the loving husband to his beautiful wife of 68 years, Margaret "Peggy" McKay, father to six children, Lou, Bill, Dave, Mike McKay and his daughters, Kathy Reaume and Peggy Stevens, father in law to Daniel Reaume and Debbie McKay, Pipop to 11 amazing grandchildren and great grandfather to 12 perfect angels.
We all miss you terribly, Pipop. But knowing you are at peace, no longer in pain and with so many loved ones who have patiently waited for you, we may all rest easier.
Due to COVID 19, services will be announced at a later date via FaceBook, social media and word of mouth.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 1, 2020
