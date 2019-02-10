Home

Alta Davis


Alta Faye Davis
1926-2019
Alta Faye Davis, 92, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 in Houston. A visitation is planned for ten o'clock in the morning on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at the Woodlawn Funeral Home Chapel. The funeral service will follow at eleven o'clock in the Woodlawn Chapel. Following the graveside service, a reception will be held at the Woodlawn Funeral Home from 12:30 pm until 2:30 pm. See www.woodlawnfh.com for the complete obituary.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 10, 2019
