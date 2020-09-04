1/1
Alta Zapp
1927 - 2020
Alta V. Zapp
1927-2020
Alta V. Zapp entered into the loving arms of Our Lord on August 28, 2020 at the age of 93 years old. She was born in Sweetwater, Texas on January 3, 1927 to Nancy Nelson and Samuel Arrington Stevenson.
She will be reunited in heaven with her parents, and loving husband Autry; sister, Alma; brothers, Ray, Ralph, Dennie, Don, Floyd, J.D, Marvin; great-grandchild, Joe Darrell Bonanno
Alta will always be remembered by her loving child, Larry and daugther in law Sandy; grandchild, Anna Marie Bonanno; great-grandchildren, Michael, Sam, Zach, Kacie Sheridan.

Published in Houston Chronicle on Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
South Park Funeral Home and Cemetery
1310 North Main St.
Pearland, TX 77581
(281) 485-2711
