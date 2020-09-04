Alta V. Zapp

1927-2020

Alta V. Zapp entered into the loving arms of Our Lord on August 28, 2020 at the age of 93 years old. She was born in Sweetwater, Texas on January 3, 1927 to Nancy Nelson and Samuel Arrington Stevenson.

She will be reunited in heaven with her parents, and loving husband Autry; sister, Alma; brothers, Ray, Ralph, Dennie, Don, Floyd, J.D, Marvin; great-grandchild, Joe Darrell Bonanno

Alta will always be remembered by her loving child, Larry and daugther in law Sandy; grandchild, Anna Marie Bonanno; great-grandchildren, Michael, Sam, Zach, Kacie Sheridan.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store