Alton E. Behrend
1921-2020
"A life well-lived." These words describe Alton E. Behrend. Many knew him as "Uncle Alton" or "The Feed Store Man." He was extremely generous, loved and respected by all. Those who were blessed to know him always appreciated Alton's kindness and sense of humor. Because of his strong Christian faith, Alton was always asked to say the blessing over meals at family functions.
One of fourteen children, Alton was born in Manheim, Texas on July 31, 1921. Alton was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran Church, and was faithful in his walk with the Lord until the end. He attended school in Manheim through the seventh grade, when he left school to help his family on the farm. Alton was always a hard-working man, picking cotton as a teenager in order to help support his family. Soon after the attack on Pearl Harbor, Alton enlisted in the United States Navy and served as a Radioman First Class until the end of World War II, serving in the Philippines, the Samoan Islands, and Japan. Upon his return to Houston, Alton worked with his brother-in-law and soon became the owner of Quality Feed Company on North Main Street in the Heights. The feed store was a huge part of his life and the community, and he will always be remembered as "The Feed Store Man." Alton successfully ran that business until he sold it in 1991.
Alton was a faithful member of Trinity Lutheran Church – Downtown for over 70 years. He served as usher and head-usher for many years, and for many who attended Trinity, he was the "face" of the church, greeting all who entered with a welcoming handshake and smile. Alton enjoyed singing hymns, and sang in the Trinity Senior Choir for many years. Until right before he went to live at Brookdale-The Heights assisted living facility, Alton was one of the hardy folks who showed up at Trinity Monday mornings at 5 a.m. to count the tithes and offerings from the day before.
Alton was a devoted and loving husband to Ella, his wife of 47 years, a doting father to Pam, and an adoring grandfather to Anneliese and Natalie. He loved attending family reunions and reminiscing and catching up with his siblings, cousins, nieces and nephews. Alton was preceded in death by Ella Behrend, his wife of 47 years, infant children Cynthia Ann Behrend and Keith Ray Behrend, and his sisters Gertrude Willman, Lydia Romund, Edna Arldt, Dora Moerbe, Esther Theiss, Lorene Martin, Florence Land, and brothers Albert, Herbert, Erwin, and Milton. He is survived by his daughter Pam Buenker, her husband Joe, granddaughters Anneliese and Natalie, sisters Anita Markwardt and Gloria Stengel, and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Alton loved gardening and was known for his green thumb and extensive knowledge of plants, enjoyed his bowling leagues, loved listening to and watching his Astros, and loved playing solitaire and dominoes, especially the game of "42." Most of all, though, Alton loved people.
In his later years, Alton spent countless hours at Brookdale-The Heights playing dominoes, sitting on the porch watching the birds and acting as the unofficial greeter of all who entered. We would like to acknowledge with great appreciation the kind and loving staff at Brookdale who loved and took gentle care of him until the end.
The family will receive friends, Friday, February 14, 2020, 5pm – 7pm at the Heights Funeral Home. Funeral is scheduled for Saturday, 1:30PM at the Trinity Lutheran Church, 800 Houston Ave. Houston, Texas 77007. Interment will follow at Forest Park Lawndale Cemetery.
As someone said just the other day, "He was one fine man."
