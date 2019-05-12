Alton Thomas "Dutch" Daughenbaugh

1944-2019

Alton Thomas "Dutch" Daughenbaugh was born Sept. 2, 1944 to Edna & Oscar Daughenbaugh in Jacksonville, Florida. He was preceded in death by his parents, step father Dana York, Sr., Step brothers, Bruce and Greg York. He served in the U.S Marine Corp from Sept. 18, 1961-Sept. 16, 1966, and is survived by his wife Maggie of 51 years, son Dan Daughenbaugh & wife Cristi, son Philip Sprague & wife Karol, daughter Dina Ament & husband Gary, Granddaughters: Victoria Ament, Amber DeSpain & husband John. Grandsons: Gary Ament, Jr., Austin & Arron Daughenbaugh, and Joseph Scheib. Great Granddaughters, Addison and Tatum DeSpain. Sister Kathy Morris & husband Larry, Step Sister Robin Franks & husband Hugh, Step brothers: Dana York, Jr. & wife Mary, Rick York & wife Debbie. A special sister in law Linda Strickland, along with many nieces and nephews. A special thank you to Phoenix Health Care, Grace Care of Cypress, Dr's and nurses of Baylor St. Lukes, Dr. Said Uddin, and Hospice with Grace. Services are entrusted to Veterans Funeral Service, 10567 Veterans Memorial Dr. Houston, TX 77038, 281-272-9900. The family will be gathering on May 16, 2019 at 12:30 pm, Chapel service @ 1:30 pm, internment with Honors @ Houston National Cemetery to follow. Gentleman please wear golf attire to honor Dutch. In lieu of flowers if you wish please make a contribution to Veterans of Foreign Wars or a .