Alton Leroy
Richardson
1934-2020
Alton Leroy Richardson, 85, of Humble, Texas passed into eternal rest on June 3, 2020. He was born in Shreveport, Louisiana on August 31, 1934. Leroy graduated from Fairpark High School and attended Centenary College. He was married to Clarece Pendleton on June 5, 1960. Leroy worked for the Houston Post and Houston Chronicle. He was a member of Masonic Booth #380 F & AM, Shreveport, Louisiana for 60 years, Calvary Outreach Church of Conroe, Texas and former member of Parkview Baptist Church of Shreveport, Louisiana. He had a passion for his grandsons and their adventures.
Leroy was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Clarece Pendleton Richardson, parents Snider and Dera Richardson, and brothers: Ed, Alvin, Bobby Joe and John. Left to cherish his memories are daughter Karen Denise Surface and her husband Keith, grandchildren Chris Surface and his wife Samantha, Caleb Surface and his wife Anais, Tyler Surface, Alex Surface and his wife Arianna, great-grandchildren Kael Leroy Surface, Reese Claire Surface, sister Vivian Seals and her husband David of Georgia and numerous nieces and nephews, extended family and friends.
Services will be at Brookside Funeral Home, 13747 Eastex Freeway, Houston, Texas 77039 on Saturday, June 6, 2020. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. with the funeral to start at 11 a.m. The funeral service will also be Live-Streamed at www.brooksidefuneralhomelauder.com
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jun. 5, 2020.