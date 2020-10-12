1/1
Alva Don Cook
1933 - 2020
Alva Don Cook, born in 1933 to Theron Alva and Bertha Ray of Pine Bluff, Arkansas, died on October 9, 2020 at his home. Don was a registered geologist with Dresser Industries for many years. He was a loving husband to Betty Jordan Cook for 64 years. Don is survived by his wife, Betty Cook, children Sharon Cook Cecil, Kathi Cook Hopkins and Don Mark Cook and grandchildren, Courtney Cecil Patillo, Austin Taylor Cecil, Andrew Trevor Hopkins and Bryce Theron Hopkins. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, October 14 at 10 AM at Memorial Oaks Funeral Home and Cemetery, Houston, TX. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Fair Haven United Methodist Church Food Pantry for the thousands starving in Houston.



Published in Houston Chronicle on Oct. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
14
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Memorial Oaks Funeral Home
