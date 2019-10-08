Home

Services
Fredericksburg Funeral Home
2278 South Highway 87
Fredericksburg, TX 78624
(830) 997-9212
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
Morning Side Ministries at Menger Springs
1150 Grand Blvd
Boerne, TX
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
4:30 PM
Greenwood Cemetery
1931 - 2019
Alva Wagner Obituary
Alva Jean Wagner
1931-2019
Alva was born in Houston, Texas, to Cecil Dewitt Wagner and Ruby Eugenia Massey Wagner. She died in Boerne, Texas, at the age of 88 while living at Morningside Ministries at Menger Springs senior living community. She is survived by her brother, Donald Eugene Wagner, who lives in McKenna, Washington and two nieces and a nephew: Donna Wagner, Carrollton, Texas; Karen Kay, McKenna, Washington; and Jay Wagner, Yukon, Oklahoma. She has six great nieces and nephews and two great greats.
Alva graduated from Pasadena High School in Pasadena, Texas, in 1950. She worked for her aunt, Mary Kay, at Mary Kay Cosmetics in her early working days. She was employed by Diamond Shamrock for 30 years and retired in 1986 as administrative manager of the Houston sales office. She moved to Fredericksburg, Texas where she lived for over 32 years.
A celebration of Alva's life will take place at Morningside Ministries at Menger Springs in Boerne, Texas on October 12, 2019 at 2:00 pm. Online condolences may be left at www.fredericksburg-funerals.com
Published in Houston Chronicle on Oct. 8, 2019
