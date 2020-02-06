|
Pastor Alvin Leday Sr.
1951-2020
Pastor Alvin Leday, Sr., 68, of Beaumont, TX; passed Jan. 29, 2020. A Wake Service will be held at Evergreen Baptist Church 900 E Houston St, Jasper, TX; on Friday, Feb. 07, 2020 from 6-9PM. Funeral Services will be held on Feb. 08, 2020 at Magnolia Baptist Church 2830 Pine St, Beaumont, TX. Visitation will begin at 11AM until funeral at 1PM. Interment will be in Live Oak Memorial Park Beaumont TX. proctorsmortuary.com
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 6, 2020