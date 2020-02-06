Home

Proctor's Mortuary
3522 WASHINGTON BLVD
Beaumont, TX 77705
(409) 840-2022
Alvin Leday
Wake
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Evergreen Baptist Church
900 E Houston St,
Jasper, TX
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Magnolia Baptist Church
2830 Pine St
Beaumont, TX
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
1:00 PM
Magnolia Baptist Church
2830 Pine St
Beaumont, TX
Pastor Alvin Leday Sr.

Pastor Alvin Leday Sr. Obituary
Pastor Alvin Leday Sr.
1951-2020
Pastor Alvin Leday, Sr., 68, of Beaumont, TX; passed Jan. 29, 2020. A Wake Service will be held at Evergreen Baptist Church 900 E Houston St, Jasper, TX; on Friday, Feb. 07, 2020 from 6-9PM. Funeral Services will be held on Feb. 08, 2020 at Magnolia Baptist Church 2830 Pine St, Beaumont, TX. Visitation will begin at 11AM until funeral at 1PM. Interment will be in Live Oak Memorial Park Beaumont TX. proctorsmortuary.com
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 6, 2020
