A. G. "Al" Weber
1924-2020
A. G. "Al" Weber passed from this life on July 15th, 2020 at the age of 95. He was born to Henry and Bernice Weber in 1924 near Elk City in western Oklahoma. He grew up as a farm boy in the 1930's Dust Bowl. In 1942 he enrolled at the University of Oklahoma and joined the Navy ROTC. At the end of 1943 there was an urgent need for naval officers in the fleet, so his education was interrupted and he was given a commission.
He was assigned to the destroyer USS Lang and participated in several Pacific campaigns, including radar picket ship in the invasion of Okinawa, and was awarded five battle stars for major actions. At the end of the war the Lang was deactivated, and Al served on USS George until his separation from the service as a Lt. (jg) in August, 1946.
He resumed his education and completed his undergraduate work at the University of Chicago, followed by an M.S. degree in physics from the University of Oklahoma. While attending OU, he married his wife, Betty Lovejoy, and they enjoyed 64 years together until her death in 2012.
Al spent his entire working career of 37 years with Exxon-affiliated companies planning the development of oil and gas fields and monitoring field behavior during production. He worked in domestic operations in Tulsa and Houston, as well as several years in foreign operations in Australia and Canada, and shorter stays in Malaysia, Columbia, Venezuela, Saudi Arabia and others.
He was preceded in death by his wife, parents and two sons, Glenn and Kirk. Al was loved and respected by his friends and family as a devoted husband, father and grandfather. Both he and his wife were members of the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ). Survivors include his daughter, Gayle Weber, Tulsa OK; son, Wayne Weber, Jakarta, Indonesia; son, Mark Weber and wife, Ellen Liss, Piedmont CA; granddaughter, Sophie Weber, Berkeley CA; brother-in-law, Ken Lovejoy and wife, Maya, Oklahoma City; and numerous other relatives and friends.
A graveside service will be held 10:30 a.m., Monday, July 20, 2020 at Rose Hill Burial Park, 6001 N.W. Grand Blvd., Oklahoma City, OK 73118. The family appreciates memorials that may be made to a charity of one's choice
