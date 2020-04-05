|
|
Alvin P. Wright
1928-2020
Alvin P. Wright, 91, of Pearland, Texas, died Wednesday, April 1, 2020. He was born to the late Larkin and Pauline Wright, on April 7, 1928, in Houston, Texas. He graduated from Milby High School in 1946, where he was a varsity basketball player, editor of the student newspaper, a cheerleader, top 10% in his class, and a member of the National Honor Society.
After high school, Alvin served in the Army Air Force until December 1949. He married Betty McKamey on September 30, 1950, and received a B.S. in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Houston in 1952.
Alvin started his career with Standard of Indiana as a roughneck while attending college, then worked as a petroleum engineer in several different locations in SE Texas. When Standard became Amoco, he worked as a production engineer for Amoco Production Co. in Houston, Beaumont, Hastings and Traverse City, Michigan. His last transfer came in 1976, when he came back home to manage the Amoco Gas Co. engineering department in Texas City. A few short years later, Alvin was promoted to Manager of Amoco Gas there. He retired in 1987, with over 30 years of service.
Alvin was man of faith, and an active member of his local Baptist church in every town and city where he and Betty lived. They lived in Houston, Angleton, Palacios, Beaumont, Friendswood, Dickinson and Pearland. They were also charter members of the first Southern Baptist church in Traverse City, Michigan. Over the years, Alvin served as deacon, chairman of the deacons, church treasurer, song leader, soloist, choir member, Royal Ambassador leader, and Sunday School teacher.
One thing that Alvin and Betty loved to do was bowl. In fact, he bowled in a league almost every year from 1962 to 2015, many of those years in multiple leagues. He also loved baseball and fast-pitch softball. He played when he was younger, coached when he was not, and watched both live and on TV as much as he could. Alvin enjoyed a good game of dominoes, particularly 42.
Alvin is survived by his wife, Betty, and three children: Sally Adamek of Pearland; Dean Wright of McKinney; and Bruce Wright of Liberty. He is survived by five grandchildren: Alina Smith of McKinney; Katy Bechtel of Liberty; Joel Wright of Austin; Stevie Hofer of Pearland; and Brady Wright of Fort Worth. He is also survived by nine great-grandchildren.
Due to virus concerns, funeral arrangements are limited to immediate family, although friends are welcome to join in on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at 2p.m. Please enter the link into your web browser and it will take you straight to Mr. Wright's services, https://youtu.be/LabdcFesLHc
Memorial contributions can be made in Alvin's memory to your local church for mission work.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 5, 2020