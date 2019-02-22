|
|
MRS. ALYCE L. CHRISTIAN
1923-2019
Mrs. Alyce Louise Hudson Christian passed away on Saturday, 16 February 2019. Born in Franklin, Louisiana, Mrs. Christian came to Houston in 1949 after studying at Clark College in Atlanta and Tillotson College in Austin. She taught for over 27 years at TSU, Kashmere Junior and Senior High Schools, Key Middle School, and Waltrip Senior High School where she was known as "Angel" Christian. Mrs. Christian was a member of Trinity East United Methodist Church for over 70 years, serving at the Church, District, Conference, and World Methodist Conference levels. She also was an active member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority for over 72 years. Left to cherish her memory are her son Dr. James Christian (Nina Medlock, Esq.), daughter Melva Christian, Esq., grandchildren Dr. Jason Christian, Dr. Jana Christian, and Kema Christian-Taylor (fiancé Andrew Coates). Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. on 23 February at Trinity East, 2418 McGowen, with Rev. Marilyn White presiding. The interment will follow at Paradise South Cemetery, Pearland, Tx..
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 22, 2019