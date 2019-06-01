Home

Schmidt Funeral Home - East Avenue - Katy
1508 East Avenue
Katy, TX 77493
(281) 391-2424
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Kingsland Baptist Church
20555 Kingsland Boulevard
Katy, SC
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Kingsland Baptist Church
20555 Kingsland Boulevard
Katy, SC
Alys Hopkins Obituary
Alys Audrey Mercedes Hopkins
1923-2019
Alys Hopkins, 95, peacefully went home to Jesus in Katy, Texas. A celebration of her life will be held at Kingsland Baptist Church, 20555 Kingsland Boulevard, Katy 77450, on June 4, 2019, starting at 11am with visitation preceding at 10.
Alys was born in Wildrose, ND in 1923 to Cora and Konrad Peterson. When she was five, the Peterson family moved to Gig Harbor, Washington. She was the second of thirteen living children. At 18, Alys dated and later eloped with Lt. Col. Harold Jesse Hopkins (AF). They raised three children, both in the states and abroad, as the family followed Harold around the world.
Over her lifetime, Alys touched many lives. She was a teacher and later a reading specialist, helping children with learning disabilities. Together, Alys and Harold worked with young people in the Boy Scout organization for the 58 years they were married. They also taught driver's education and coached rifle teams before retiring in Alaska.
She was preceded by her daughter Judith and husband Harold. She is survived by her children Michele Bryan, John and Michael as well as 10 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild.
Memorial donations in memory of Alys can be made to Kingsland Baptist Church.
Published in Houston Chronicle on June 1, 2019
