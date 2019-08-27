|
|
Amelia Davis
Luchsinger
1927-2019
Amelia Davis Luchsinger, 92, Amy to her friends and family, died peacefully with her family by her side on August 22, 2019 in Houston Texas.
Amy was born February 12, 1927 in Birmingham Alabama to John Elliott Davis and Amelia Jackson Davis. Amy grew up in West Point, Georgia. After high school, she attended Agnes Scott College in Atlanta, Georgia where she earned a BS degree in economics and sociology in 1948. She then received a Masters degree in social work in 1950 from Western Reserve in Cleveland, Ohio.
Amy met the love of her life, John William Luchsinger, in 1948 while attending graduate school. The two were married in 1953 in West Point, Georgia. Amy and John had three children, Patricia, Peter and Mollie. Since John's career in the chemicals business relocated the family every three years, Amy spent most her time raising her family. For a brief time, she was a social worker at Stamford Hospital in Stamford, Connecticut in the early 1970s and then at Greenwich Hospital in Greenwich, Connecticut from 1984-1987. When she and John moved to Houston in 1987, Amy enjoyed volunteering at the Emergency Aid Coalition food pantry as well as at Houston Hospice.
Amy was known by most as a generous, thoughtful, gracious and loving person. She was a powerful woman of God with immense faith in her Lord and Savior. To that end, she was a devoted member of First Presbyterian Church of Houston. She also loved to play tennis and golf. Amy and John traveled extensively around the world usually on cruise ships.
Amy is preceded in death by her parents John Elliott Davis and Amelia Jackson Davis as well as her sister Eleanor Davis Scott. She is survived by her husband of 66 years, John Luchsinger, her children Patricia Ward of Boulder, Colorado, Peter Luchsinger of Boulder, Colorado, Mollie Castaneda (Dan) of Houston, Texas and her four granddaughters, Elysa Ward, Katy Ward, Sarah Castaneda, and Grace Castaneda.
The family would like to thank the numerous doctors and caregivers who have cared for Amy over the years. They would especially like to thank Sofi Guillen and Cathy Lewis for their faithful dedication as well as Dr. Hoermann and her staff at the Medical Clinic of Houston and Houston Hospice.
A Graveside Service was held for Amy on Monday, August 26,2019 at Marseilles Cemetery in West Point Georgia. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, September 6, 2019 at 11:00 am CDT at First Presbyterian Church of Houston Texas.
In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions in Amy's name be made to First Presbyterian Church of Houston.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 27, 2019