Amelia Marie Franklin
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Amelia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Amelia Marie Franklin
1979-2020
Amelia Marie Franklin, expired (Friday) May 8, 2020. Memorial service by INVITATION ONLY will be held at 11a.m on (Wednesday) May 20, 2020, in the chapel of Troy B. Smith Professional Services. Interment, Houston Memorial Gardens.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on May 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
20
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Troy B. Smith Professional Services
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Troy B. Smith Professional Services
9013 Scott St.
Houston, TX 77051
(713) 734-8769
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved