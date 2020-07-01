Amos W. Oughton
1936-2020
Amos W. Oughton, retired Southern Pacific Railroad and Mason, passed away on June 28, 2020. Visitation will be held at Cashner Funeral Home, in Conroe, Texas on Thursday, July 2, 2020 from 5:00pm to 7:00pm. Funeral service will be held at the Cashner Colonial Chapel on Friday, July 3, 2020 at 10:00am. There will be a private family interment.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jul. 1, 2020.