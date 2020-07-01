Amos Oughton
1936 - 2020
Amos W. Oughton
1936-2020
Amos W. Oughton, retired Southern Pacific Railroad and Mason, passed away on June 28, 2020. Visitation will be held at Cashner Funeral Home, in Conroe, Texas on Thursday, July 2, 2020 from 5:00pm to 7:00pm. Funeral service will be held at the Cashner Colonial Chapel on Friday, July 3, 2020 at 10:00am. There will be a private family interment.

Published in Houston Chronicle on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Cashner Funeral Home
JUL
3
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Cashner Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Cashner Funeral Home
801 Teas Road
Conroe, TX 77303
9367562126
1 entry
June 30, 2020
Whispering Love Arrangement - BASKET INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Kevin Banks
