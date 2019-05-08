Services Memorial Oaks Funeral Home 13001 Katy Fwy Houston , TX 77079 (281) 497-2210 Celebration of Life 10:30 AM Second Baptist Church 22770 US-59 Kingwood , TX View Map Resources More Obituaries for Amy Woodeshick Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Amy Louise Woodeshick

1994 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Amy Louise Woodeshick

1994-2019

Surrounded by the love and warmth of her mother and father, Amy Louise Woodeshick, 25, passed away on Friday, May 3, 2019, after sustaining fatal injuries from a car accident.

Amy was born April 19, 1994, in Pembroke Pines, Florida, but spent a majority of her vivacious life living in Houston, Texas with her family and friends. She was the beloved daughter of Pam and John Woodeshick, as well as the big sister of Katie Ann Woodeshick. She is also survived by aunts, uncles, and cousins—whom she loved very dearly. At a young age Amy was passionate about caring for others, from doting over her little sister Katie to teaching little kids at Sunday School—Amy was born to be a teacher. She had a zest for life and a passion for serving others, which led her to pursue a degree in Education at the University of Houston-Main Campus. Throughout her time at college, Amy devoted her time to her studies and had a blossoming social life as an active member of Alpha Chi Omega. Amy had the opportunity to spend her few years of student teaching at Shadow Forest Elementary School and Woodview Elementary School. It was there that Amy saw the good that she could do for others and it fueled her passion for teaching children even more. Upon graduation, Amy attained a job at Humble Middle School where she taught sixth grade English. Later, Amy went to teach at Groves Elementary School in Humble, Texas where she was given the privilege of teaching fourth grade English. After a year of working diligently and crafting a special plan that would cater to her students' every need, Amy was offered her dream job to work as a first grade teacher at the Groves Elementary School. Teaching the first grade was something Amy had always hoped to do, and she was eager to be given the opportunity to mold the young minds of our future tomorrow. Amy was humbled and honored to teach each and every child that came into her classroom, which was formulated around her mantra "live, love, teach" and her favorite word "inspire".

Aside from her passion for education, Amy was also a faithful disciple of the Lord and she continually spread the word of God through her actions and inspired others to grow deeper in their faith. Amy attended Hope City Church and Second Baptist, both located in Houston, Texas. Although Amy's life ended too soon, her time on earth was spent joyfully seeking the Lord's plan for her and showering others with His love. She made a lasting impression on all and touched the lives of everyone that knew her. Amy was pure of heart and a bright light in a world that often is not - she was a loyal and kind friend to everyone and anyone. Her smile would warm your heart, her eyes were full of life and her laugh was infectious. Sweet Amy, you have brought so much joy to so many and the world will forever remember you for your sweet and silly personality. We love you and miss you so much already.

"Blessed is she who has believed that the Lord would fulfill His promises to her"- Luke 1:45

To honor Amy's love for education and children, we ask that donations be made to: Barbara Bush Literacy Houston Foundation 7887 San Felipe Suite 250, Houston, TX, 77063, www.BushHoustonLiteracy.org/donate

Additionally, it is asked that all who loved and adored Amy to please join the Woodeshick family in celebrating the magnificent and wonderful life of Amy Woodeshick at Second Baptist Church 22770 US-59 Kingwood, TX 77339 for a Celebration Service on Saturday, May 11, 2019, at 10:30am.