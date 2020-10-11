1/1
Amy Lynn Safford
1964 - 2020
Amy Lynn Safford, 56 of Texas, passed away unexpectedly on September 22, 2020.
Born June 12, 1964 in Texas, she was a daughter of David Safford and Anita Hill.
She is preceded in death by grandparents, Louie and Thelma Safford, Bill and Lorene House; infant sister, Karen Kay Safford; and uncle, Randy House.
Amy attended McCullough High School in The Woodlands, TX. She was a Certified Nursing Assistant.
Amy was a devout Christian and loved to talk to others about her love for her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. All of us will cherish her smile, her laughter and many great memories.
She is survived by her sons, Joshua Krepps, Kevin Donovan, David Donovan and his wife, Simba; her father, David Safford and his wife Martha; her mother, Anita Hill and her husband, Don; grandchildren, David Donovan, Jr., Xzavier and Hayley Krepps; sisters, Tina Taylor and Julie Safford; step brothers and sisters, Cindy Havens and husband, Russell, Rene' Hickman and Mark, Ronnie Davis and wife, Julie, Craig Hill and wife, Farida, Scott Hill and wife, Dawn; former spouse, Gerry Donovan; uncle, David House; great aunt, Ruth Olive. Also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Please send online condolences by visiting www.wallaceandwallacefh.com
Information submitted by Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg, WV.

Published in Houston Chronicle on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wallace & Wallace Inc Funeral Chapels & Crematory
884 Jefferson St N
Lewisburg, WV 24901
(304) 645-2060
