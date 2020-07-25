1/1
Amy Shypailo
1987 - 2020
Amy Lane Shypailo
1987-2020
Amy was born on May 10, 1987 in Stony Brook, NY to Sherry and Roman Shypailo. At the age of one month the family moved to Kingwood, TX where Amy grew up. She received her bachelor's degree from the University of Texas in Austin in 2009, and her master's degree in Speech-Language Pathology at the University of Houston in 2014. As a speech pathologist, she began her career treating young children, spent some time at HCA Houston Clear Lake in Webster, TX working with premature babies before moving to the Memorial Hermann Medical Center in Memorial City, TX to treat stroke victims and more recently, COVID-19 patients. In June of 2019, Amy married Phasouk (Souk) Sananikone. The wedding took place in Hawaii and was one of the happiest occasions in Amy's life. Amy and Souk celebrated their first wedding anniversary last month. Together they adopted, nurtured, and cared for several older rescue dogs. Amy loved to travel. She visited family in Holland, had an internship in Scotland, traveled throughout Europe and the U.S., with Hawaii being by far her favorite place in the world. Music was also an important part of her life. She was accomplished, brave, adventurous, and above all generous. Words cannot express the suffering Amy's loved ones experienced at the loss of an amazing wife, daughter, sister, friend, and medical professional. Amy was an incredible woman who freely shared her gift with the world. She loved and was loved deeply by her many friends and her family. Amy was a true hero.
Amy is survived by her husband Souk Sananikone of Houston, her parents Sherry and Roman Shypailo who live in Galveston, her sister Anna and husband Dr. Blake Maida along with their children Jillian and Luke who reside in Houston. Amy was preceded in death by her two boxers Franklin and Eleanor. She is survived by her rescue pup Woodrow.
Due to the Covid-19 virus, visitation is limited to only immediate family and will be Sunday, July 26, 2020 in the Bradshaw-Carter Memorial & Funeral Services Home in Houston, Texas. A memorial observance is being planned and will take place in the McGovern Centennial Gardens in Hermann Park, Houston. The event will be a walk-through commemorating Amy's life.
In lieu of flowers please make a memorial donation in memory of Amy Shypailo to either the Hermann Park Conservancy (hermannpark.org) or to Mothers Against Drunk Driving (madd.org).

Published in Houston Chronicle on Jul. 25, 2020.
July 25, 2020
I am so sorry for your tragic loss Phasouk, Amy's parents, sister and family. I knew Amy from work at Mem City and we chatted every now and again when we had the same patients. She was a fantastic, bright speech pathologist and will be missed, but always remembered. You are in my thoughts and prayers and have my deepest condolences.
Mary Littlejohn
Coworker
July 25, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Cassandra Mason
Acquaintance
