Ana McDonald
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ana's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ana Maria McDonald
1933-2020
Ana Maria McDonald, 86, passed away peacefully in her home in Houston, Texas, May 9th, 2020. She is predeceased by her son, Hamilton McDonald and son-in-law, Jackson Hicks. Ana Maria was born in Piraju, Brazil, arriving in the United States in 1958. She is survived by her life partner, Victor Newton; children Marina Robbins (Rob) and Milton Townsend; Daughter-in-law, Donna McDonald; grandchildren Brett, Clay, Elizabeth, Emily and King; great-grandchildren Madison, Emma, Tinsley and Mariana. Her passions were gardening and traveling. Her greenhouse brought her incredible joy only second to the love for her family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Rose Garden at Hermann Park Conservancy.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved