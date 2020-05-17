Ana Maria McDonald1933-2020Ana Maria McDonald, 86, passed away peacefully in her home in Houston, Texas, May 9th, 2020. She is predeceased by her son, Hamilton McDonald and son-in-law, Jackson Hicks. Ana Maria was born in Piraju, Brazil, arriving in the United States in 1958. She is survived by her life partner, Victor Newton; children Marina Robbins (Rob) and Milton Townsend; Daughter-in-law, Donna McDonald; grandchildren Brett, Clay, Elizabeth, Emily and King; great-grandchildren Madison, Emma, Tinsley and Mariana. Her passions were gardening and traveling. Her greenhouse brought her incredible joy only second to the love for her family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Rose Garden at Hermann Park Conservancy.