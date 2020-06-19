Andra Dewayne
Frazier
1981-2020
Andra Dewayne Frazier, expired (Monday) June 8, 2020 in Houston, Texas. Visitation (Saturday) June 20, 2020 from 10-10:55 a.m. Service will begin at 11:00 a.m, both services will be held at New Guide M.B.C., 3521 Dennis, Rev. Gary Blackmon, Officiating.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jun. 19, 2020.