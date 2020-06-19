Andra Frazier
1981 - 2020
Andra Dewayne
Frazier
1981-2020
Andra Dewayne Frazier, expired (Monday) June 8, 2020 in Houston, Texas. Visitation (Saturday) June 20, 2020 from 10-10:55 a.m. Service will begin at 11:00 a.m, both services will be held at New Guide M.B.C., 3521 Dennis, Rev. Gary Blackmon, Officiating.



Published in Houston Chronicle on Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
20
Visitation
10:00 - 10:45 AM
New Guide M.B.C.
JUN
20
Service
11:00 AM
New Guide M.B.C.
Funeral services provided by
Troy B. Smith Professional Services
9013 Scott St.
Houston, TX 77051
(713) 734-8769
